D2C brands can be seen as a threat or an opportunity, says Harsh Mariwala
Over the last couple of years, Marico has acquired four direct-to-consumer brands. The acquisitions were aimed at accelerating Marico’s digital transformation and participation in new-age internet first brands
The emergence of e-commerce, quick commerce, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands has dramatically transformed the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. Harsh Mariwala, chairman of Marico Ltd, highlighted that this evolution is compelling established FMCG companies to rethink their business strategies and adapt to the new market dynamics.