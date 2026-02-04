D2C brands go offline, powering a mall leasing boom
Vaeshnavi Kasthuril 4 min read 04 Feb 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Faced with high online acquisition costs, D2C startups are using VC funding to secure premium mall spaces and leverage digital data to geo-target physical store locations.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are emerging as one of the biggest drivers of mall leasing in India, as customer acquisition costs rise online and the need for physical visibility pushes them offline.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story