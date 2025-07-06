Patchy summer, shifting demand: Dabur, Marico, Godrej likely saw diverging fortunes in Q1 sales
Suneera Tandon 5 min read 06 Jul 2025, 10:09 AM IST
Summary
Unseasonal rains hurt beverage sales even as home care and edible oils reported strong growth in Q1. FMCG firms have now pinned hopes on H2 recovery led by festival demand and softer input costs.
New Delhi: Consumer goods makers Dabur India Ltd, Marico Ltd, and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd are expected to report contrasting demand patterns for their products in the June quarter, with robust sales in edible oils and home and personal care categories offset by a subdued summer for beverages.
