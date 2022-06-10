Dairy companies to hike prices further in first half of FY23: Report

Dairy companies to hike prices further in first half of FY23: Report2 min read . 12:11 PM IST
Global skimmed milk powder prices have steadily increased over the past 12 months, increasing 26.3% year-on-year and 3% month-on-month in June
New Delhi: Milk prices will continue to remain elevated as dairy companies may hike prices further in the first half of the current financial year on account of higher prices of global skimmed milk powder as well as cattle feed, analysts at ICICI Securities said on Friday.
“All the dairy companies under our coverage have taken some price hikes—5% to 8%; but rising milk procurement prices remain a key concern. We expect all dairy companies to take further price hikes in H1FY23E," the analysts said in a note on the dairy sector.
Higher demand for milk led by increasing out-of-home consumption as well as the opening up of channels such as hotels and restaurants have pushed up milk procurement prices, the analysts said. Increase in cattle feed prices and the heatwave have also adversely impacted milk procurement prices, they added.
As a result, wholesale milk prices continue to increase sequentially as well as year-on-year. For instance, wholesale milk prices increased 5.8% year-on-year pan-India in June. Milk prices in South India are up 3.4% y-o-y.
“We believe the dairy companies need to raise prices again in coming quarters to pass on higher milk procurement prices. However, we continue to model EBITDA margins of dairy companies to correct 50-100bps in FY23. However, with higher inflation and likely better volumes (with higher sales to HoReCa), the revenue growth is likely to remain strong," they added.
Households are facing high inflation on account of higher prices of everyday goods. Companies too continue to face raw material inflation.
For instance, global skimmed milk powder prices have steadily increased over the past 12 months, increasing 26.3% year-on-year and 3% month-on-month in June.
“We believe the consequent attractive export opportunity may disturb the demand-supply equation in the Indian milk industry," they said.
The rise in prices of key raw materials has resulted in higher cost of food for bovines, according to the report. This will prompt farmers to pass on price increases to dairy companies.
“We note the prices of maize, wheat and soybean are rising, which will lead to higher feed prices at the dairy farmer end. Hence we expect farmers to pass on any further inflation in key raw materials," analysts at ICICI Securities added.