Industry
Dark patterns: Guidelines to prescribe penalties for erring digital businesses
Summary
- The new rules will provide clarity to both e-commerce companies as well as buyers, as well as make it easier for courts to deal with consumer complaints
The government is set to specify penalties for e-commerce companies misleading consumers into taking unintended decisions, as it tightens regulations on unfair trade practices by digital businesses.
