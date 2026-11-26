MUMBAI,BENGALURU : India’s AI data centre gold rush is driving a surge in debt, with loans growing faster than revenues as companies borrow to fund capacity expansion.
MUMBAI,BENGALURU : India’s AI data centre gold rush is driving a surge in debt, with loans growing faster than revenues as companies borrow to fund capacity expansion.
The combined borrowings of six data centre operators—AdaniConneX, Nxtra, Sify Infinit Spaces, CtrlS, STT Global Data Centres and Yotta—rose 43% year-on-year to ₹27,062 crore in FY26, the steepest annual increase in at least three years, a Mint analysis showed.
The combined borrowings of six data centre operators—AdaniConneX, Nxtra, Sify Infinit Spaces, CtrlS, STT Global Data Centres and Yotta—rose 43% year-on-year to ₹27,062 crore in FY26, the steepest annual increase in at least three years, a Mint analysis showed.
The borrowing spree reflects companies' efforts to capture a rapidly expanding market, with India's data centre capacity projected to triple to 5.6 gigawatts (GW) by the end of this decade.
Debt-fuelled expansion
AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises Ltd and US-based EdgeConneX, leads the pack. In FY26, its debt more than doubled to ₹6,376 crore, according to the privately held subsidiary’s filings with the ministry of corporate affairs.
On 18 September, AdaniConneX raised ₹7,656.8 crore in loans from a clutch of foreign banks to cater to its plans to increase its data centre capacity to 500 megawatts (MW) in the next 18 months, and to 5GW by 2035.
The debt rose 52% on-year to ₹2,099 crore for Bharti Airtel Ltd’s data centre arm Nxtra. It has raised this debt alongside a $1 billion equity-linked venture capital investment round. The company plans to use this to more than triple its capacity to 1GW in the near future.
The rise in debt among data centre companies was expected, given the industry's capital-intensive nature. Operators must invest heavily in graphics processing units (GPUs) and other chips that can efficiently run AI workloads to attract clients.
However, smaller, standalone data centre companies are taking on debt faster than their revenues are growing, betting that clients will follow as they expand capacity.
Hyderabad’s CtrlS Datacenters Ltd’s debt rose 39% to ₹3,769 crore, outpacing its 24% revenue growth to ₹1,935 crore, according to a note by credit rating firm Crisil. CtrlS, like Nxtra, has also raised equity-linked funding of ₹4,000 crore from Canada's CPP Investments, targeting 4GW capacity by 2030.
STT Global Data Centres India Pvt. Ltd’s debt rose 23% to ₹4,675 crore, against an 16% rise in revenue to ₹2,735 crore. The operator, with an operational capacity of 613MW, has projected to spend around ₹6,100 crore on data centres until FY27, with over a third funded through loans.
The debt burden is even higher at Hiranandani Group-backed Yotta Data Services Pvt. Ltd, which jumped 34% to ₹7,509 crore, according to a 29 July Crisil report. A subsequent loan disclosed on 9 September from state-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) took its combined debt to nearly ₹13,500 crore, Mint reported on 16 November. Yotta hasn’t filed its FY26 financials, since reporting ₹891 crore in revenue in FY25.
Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd is the only firm whose debt growth didn’t outpace revenue growth. The company, which plans to raise nearly $4 billion in debt over the next four years to fund its expansion, saw its debt rise 14% to ₹2,632 crore in FY26, against a 23% revenue growth to ₹1,761 crore.
Debt, according to industry stakeholders, is inevitable to chase growth in this sector. During Adani Enterprises’s earnings call on 29 July, its chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh said the debt associated with Adani’s data centre push is “set up in the manner that is more consistent with infra projects”.
On 28 October, Manan Vakharia, head of finance, implied that the company will undertake up to 30% of the data centre division’s capital expenditure internally, with the rest linked to equity-linked fundraises, without specifying debt.
Mint's queries emailed to the six operators mentioned in the story remained unanswered.
Overleverage concerns
Lenders, however, have been growing more cautious.
In Yotta's latest debt raise, IIFCL linked the release of loans to project milestones, including arrangements to own Nvidia chips. Crisil maintained a negative outlook on the company, citing high debt and weaker-than-expected performance.
Crisil also said CtrlS’s net debt may exceed six times its operating earnings at certain points over the next two fiscal years, although it has maintained a stable rating outlook. For Sify, it has warned that delays in completing projects or finding customers could put pressure on its finances.
“Debt levels are expected to remain elevated over the medium term because investments typically precede cash generation by 24-36 months,” Crisil said in a 3 November report.
India's largest public sector bank, State Bank of India, cautioned lenders against funding data centre projects without clear customer demand in an April report, calling for a “disciplined avoidance of speculative builds with unclear demand”.
However, Vijay Agrawal, managing director of infrastructure at Equirus Capital, said rising debt was not yet a risk.
“If capacity grows faster than customer sign-ups, utilization and pricing will fall, and debt levels stop coming down. The number to watch is how much of the capacity under construction is already leased. If unleased capacity is higher, then it will be a cause for concern.”