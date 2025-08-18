Data centres in non-metro cities a non-starter as AI warrants scale over speed
Shouvik Das , Nehal Chaliawala 4 min read 18 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST

Tier 2 cities like Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Jaipur, Nagpur may have to wait longer to get data centres, as industry focuses on adding to the existing large data centre capacities in cities like Mumbai and Chennai.
New Delhi/Mumbai: Edge data centres, which were expected three years ago to boost India’s cloud services market with proliferation in smaller cities, have remained a pipe dream as applications requiring high connection speeds have failed to take off as predicted.
