Data check: Does India really need one airport every 50 days?
Summary
Nearly six in 10 new airports handle fewer than five flights daily, exposing the gap between infrastructural ambition and actual demand, and raising questions about policy planning.
Civil aviation minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu often highlights India’s rapid pace of airport creation—one new airport every 45–50 days. The claim checks out. Official data show India added 89 airports over the past 11 years.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story