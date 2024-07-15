Data dive: Small firms punch above their weight, but the party may not last
SummaryThe long tail of India Inc. now commands a greater share in corporate profits than it ever has in seven years. But the edge that the top guns enjoy may not be going anywhere, shows an exclusive analysis of 4,006 listed companies.
India Inc.’s long tail of small companies has expanded its share in industry profits in recent years, capitalizing on a pandemic-led scramble for survival that forced them to adopt leaner operations, a Mint analysis reveals.