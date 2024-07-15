Data dive: Small firms punch above their weight, but the party may not last

The top 10% firms still command a 95% profit share, but that’s down from 97% in 2021-22. Their share had peaked at an unusual 127% in 2019-20, when many companies reported losses amid already falling global demand and commodity prices, with added stress due to the seven days of covid-19 lockdown. (It’s possible for a set of firms to have more than 100% profit share due to the presence of loss-making firms.) The analysis classified companies into deciles based on their latest revenue, i.e., the biggest 10% revenue-earners, the next 10%, and so on.