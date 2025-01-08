Well-equipped data protection board a must to enforce digital privacy laws, say experts
Summary
- Experts point out significant gaps in the framework, including a lack of clarity about the board's operational structure and the absence of provisions for criminal liability and compensation in cases of data breaches.
New Delhi: The draft rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, published on Friday, have ignited discussions among legal and data privacy experts regarding the effective implementation of the law. Experts emphasize that successful enforcement depends on a well-equipped and robust Data Protection Board of India (DPBI).