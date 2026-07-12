Dawaa Dost looks to raise ₹200-250 crore in maiden funding round

Dawaa Dost, an omnichannel generic medicine pharmacy network, is looking to raise ₹200-250 crore in its first institutional equity funding round and has appointed EY to manage the fundraising, according to two people familiar with the development.
“The deal is in early stages, and several growth funds will be sounded out as a part of the process,” one of the people cited above said.
The second person added that the funds will be used to expand the company's reach and widen its omnichannel network.
Dawaa Dost declined to comment, while EY did not respond to Mint’s queries.
The development comes more than four years after the company raised debt financing from Grameen Impact, a social impact-focused non-banking financial company that invests in enterprises that demonstrate social responsibility and strong commercial potential.
Founded in 2018 by Amit Choudhary (CEO), Yash Harlalka (COO), and Anirudh Batwara (CTO), the Jaipur-based omnichannel pharmacy chain focuses on making branded generic medicines highly affordable.
It serves about 19,000 pincodes and has over 80 offline pharmacies, according to its official website. It also utilizes a proprietary Kirana Tech model as an affiliate-assisted selling platform to expand affordable healthcare access across tier-II and tier-III cities in the country.
It is backed by several angel investors such as Kunal Shah (CRED), Arun Srinivas (Facebook, Ola), Saurabh Garg and Amit Agarwal (No Broker), A.N. Seshadri (Nalanda Capital), Amit Lodha (Fidelity International), Ashish Goel (Urban Ladder), Karthik Rajeshwaran (Flipkart), Suresh Mahadevan (Sure Cash), Amrish Rau (Pine Labs), Shankar Narayan (The Carlyle Group, Sanaka), among others.
Online reports indicate that the Indian pharmacy retail market is valued at about $27.3 billion to $42.9 billion, with the broader domestic pharmaceutical market expected to reach $130 billion by 2030.
Dawaa Dost competes with Trumeds, Tata1mg, PharmEasy and Apollo Pharmacy, among others.
Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.
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