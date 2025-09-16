From 2G scandal to slum millionaires: How DB Realty staged a stunning comeback as Valor Estate
Madhurima Nandy 16 Sept 2025

Once written off, the company today counts Adani Properties, Prestige, Godrej Properties, L&T Realty, and Lodha Developers among its partners. Its potential revenue share, just from six upcoming projects in and around Mumbai, is estimated to be ₹11,100 crore. The inside story.
Bengaluru: Worli, India’s hottest property micro-market today, where apartments sell at over ₹1 lakh a square foot, will soon see a mega slum redevelopment project. The 17-acre land parcel will have a Waldorf Astoria hotel and branded residences, a second hotel under the Hilton brand, two high-end residential towers, office and retail space. It will also rehabilitate 4,000 families that occupied the land.
