Non-Indian data may be okay for new foreign drugs sold in India

New Delhi: India's drug regulator will accept data published in other countries in order to speed up the process of approving foreign-made medicines being sold in India.

However, there are some exceptions, according to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the approving authority: Firstly, the data may be reviewed in India if a drug maker is making new claims for a drug that is already approved in another country.

Exceptions A case in point is of an asthma drug that has been approved in a foreign country being proposed to be used to treat any other disease in India.

Second, if the drug maker is using any unapproved ingredient, the company must submit new safety data to the DCGI.

The regulatory changes have been made under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, which apply to all new drugs, investigational new drugs for human use, clinical trial, bioequivalence study, bioavailability study and the ethics committee. The ethics committee, formed under the rule 7 of the NDCT, 2019, prescribes the manner of its constitution. Its also prescribes its purposes related to clinical trials, biomedical & health research among others.

DCGI in a communication to all concerned applicants, said "The requirement for toxicity studies for New Drugs, Subsequent New Drugs (SNDs), Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs) excluding biological products and Investigational New Drugs (INDs) were reviewed and considered proposed amendments from NDCT Rules, 2019.

“In view of the above, it has been decided to accept already published generated pre-clinical toxicity data for review in the case of Drug Substance and Drug Product, based on the quality of data and the credentials of the laboratory where such data has been generated,” DCGI said in a communication seen by Mint.

“However, the animal toxicity data needed in certain cases such as new claims namely—indications, dosage, dosage form or route of administration etc. should be determined on case-to-case basis depending on the nature of new claims as well as mechanism of actions etc. and non-clinical data already published with the drug in the approved claim. Use of unapproved excipient in the form of formulation will require relevant safety data,” he said.

The 2nd schedule of the NDCT Rule states that “where the data on animal toxicity has been submitted as per the specification of clause 2 has been submitted and the same has been considered by the regulatory authority of some other country which had earlier been approved the drug, the animal toxicity studies shall not be required to be conducted in India except in case where there are specific concerns recorded in writing.”

"It is a clarification for new drugs approval under New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules. The second schedule of NDCT Rule prescribes the methodology and standards which drug maker must comply. Under this, when animal toxicity data has been submitted as per the required specifications and has been approved by the regulatory authority of any country, then it can be adopted as it is in the Indian context except in case where there are specific concerns recorded in writing" said one of the state drug controllers aware of the matter.

For examples-a drug approved by African regulatory authority when goes for approval to European regulatory, then it may show some concerns due to different genetic human structure which may not be applicable in Indian scenario.

The said Rule further mentions that animal toxicity data generated in other countries may be accepted and may not be asked for repeated or duplicated in India on a case-to-case basis depending upon the quality of data and the credentials of the laboratory where such data has been generated.

“In case, the same toxicity data has been generated in some other country and for sake of duplication that should not be repeated in India. However, this will be decided considering the quality of data and authenticity of the data where it was generated. Also, if a drug maker wants approval for new claims or other than indications already approved in another countries, then entire data must be reviewed considering case to case basis he said.

DCGI further said that for approval of intravenous infusions and injectables, data is still required to be submitted by the applicant for grant of permission to import or manufacture such new drugs.