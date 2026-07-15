Drugmakers ready response as regulator targets brand name extensions

India's pharmaceutical industry is collating product data to mount a response to the government’s notice on drug brand name extensions.
To compile the database, pharma associations such as the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA) have asked manufacturers to submit details of their affected product portfolios. The information sought includes brand names, active ingredients, dosage forms, strengths, the likely business impact, and sales data, even for FY26.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) sent a communication to pharma associations last week, warning them of strict action against the practice of extending a primary brand name to treat a completely different illness.
“Concerns have been raised that the use of the same brand name for drugs with different active ingredients may mislead consumers and create confusion regarding their therapeutic use,” the communication said, adding that authorities will carry out a stakeholder consultation to consider various aspects of the matter.