DCGI frames rules for safety, quality of imported cosmetics

  DCGI banned animal testing for makeup products and manufacturers and importers on that day.

Priyanka Sharma
Published5 Nov 2024, 05:53 PM IST
The Drugs Controller General of India said no cosmetics can be imported unless the 'use-by' date is at least six months from the date of import.
The Drugs Controller General of India said no cosmetics can be imported unless the 'use-by' date is at least six months from the date of import.

New Delhi: No cosmetics can be imported unless the 'use-by' date is at least six months from the date of import, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) said. 

The regulator, issuing instructions for importing cosmetics, also banned imports of cosmetic containing hexachlorophene and those that have been tested on animals after 12 November 2014.

Animal testing banned

DCGI banned animal testing for makeup products and manufacturers and importers on that day. 

Hexachlorophene is a topical antibacterial cleanser, used to clean the skin before surgery to prevent the spread of infection. It is banned for cosmetic use.

Also Read: Youth-focused cosmetics brands are shining, but loyalty remains a challenge

“No cosmetic, the manufacture, sale or distribution of which is prohibited in the country of origin, shall be imported under the same name or under any other name except for the purpose of examination, test or analysis,” the guidance document for zonal, sub-zonal and port offices stated.

According to industry estimates, India’s cosmetic market was valued at $8.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $18.4 billion by 2032.

It said that any person who intends to import a new cosmetic needs to apply to the Central Licensing Authority with data on safety and effectiveness of the cosmetic.

Also Read | Beauty on a budget: Sugar targets Gen Z with affordable glam

Notably, beauty cosmetic items are mostly expensive and come in different domestic and international brands. In India, a large number of fake cosmetic items are sold in flea markets or by unauthorized sellers at a cheaper price.

According to the Cosmetic Rules, 2020, no cosmetic may convey any idea which is false or misleading to the intending user.

Earlier, Mint reported that DCGI has issued a new code for drug inspectors to make their inspections, sample collections and permits uniform, predictable and accountable. 

It directed drug inspectors to follow a uniform drug sampling method and focus on identifying risks during selection of sample drugs, cosmetics and medical devices moving in the supply chain.

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered.

Also Read: An ugly picture emerges for cosmetics makers in China

 

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 05:53 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryDCGI frames rules for safety, quality of imported cosmetics

