DDA unveils 3 new housing schemes: 40,000 flats, prices from ₹11.5 lakh to ₹5 cr. Check registration and other details

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
Published21 Aug 2024, 09:25 AM IST
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced the launch of three new housing schemes, offering a total of around 40,000 housing units.

The three schemes are:

  • DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024
  • DDA General Housing Scheme 2024
  • DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024

DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024

This scheme offers 34,177 flats with prices ranging from 11.5 lakh to 28.47 lakh. Registration for the scheme will begin on August 22, 2024, at 11 am, and booking of flats will start from September 10, 2024, at 11 am. The scheme will close on March 31, 2025.

As per the DDA brochure, "To meet the affordable housing requirements of low-income group, this scheme offers LIG and EWS flats at discounted rates in Ramgarh Colony, Siraspur, Loknayakpuram, Rohini, and Narela through first-come first-serve (FCFS) basis, making housing more accessible and enabling a common man to own a house in Delhi."

DDA General Housing Scheme 2024

The DDA General Housing Scheme 2024, also known as the DDA Madhyam Vargiya Housing Scheme 2024, offers around 5,531 flats with prices starting at around 29 lakh to 2.18 crore. The scheme is being offered on a first-come-first-serve basis, and the flats are being provided across all categories, including high-income group (HIG), medium-income group (MIG) and low-income group (LIG).

Registration of flats starts on August 22, 2024, and booking starts from September 10, 2024 at 11 am. The scheme closes on March 31, 2025.

DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024

The DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024 offers 173 flats with prices starting at 1.28 crore up to 5 crore. The scheme includes a penthouse, four super HIGs, 21 HIG apartments, 98 MIG apartments, 14 MIG apartments, and 35 MIG apartments.

Registration and submission of earnest money deposit starts on August 21 at 11 am. The last date for online registration for participation in the e-auction and submission of online EMD is September 16, 2024, by 6 pm. Final applications should be submitted by September 19, 2024, by 6 pm. The online e-auction is scheduled to start on September 24, 2024.

First Published:21 Aug 2024, 09:25 AM IST
