Dead in the water: How heatwaves are killing fish
Summary
- For fish eaters, it has become challenging to get hold of seer, Indian mackerel, lobster and crabs without breaking the bank. In places like Goa, India’s favourite party destination, the price of marine fish has almost doubled in the past three months. Here’s the inside story of this inflation.
New Delhi: These days, Mahendra Vinayak Desai, a resident of Chimbel, on the outskirts of Goa’s capital Panaji, has to wake up earlier than usual to purchase seafood, a staple in much of coastal India. At 5 am, the retired lecturer gets a call from a fishmonger, his long-time supplier, giving him details of the day’s catch and the prices. The fishmonger, however, isn’t from his neighbourhood—he’s a good distance away. “I’d rather travel 9km to get fresh fish than purchase the frozen ones from the lady in my locality," says the 68-year-old harmonium accompanist and motivational speaker.
More than 2,000km away, Juthika Biswas, a 60-year-old resident of Kolkata, is also finding it harder to buy fresh seafood. Although Bengalis are partial to freshwater fish, marine fish, such as pomfret and mackerel, have become an important part of their diet. But while they have become popular, these fish are also becoming scarce. “We love to eat Pomfret. As we cannot completely stop having it, we have reduced the quantity of Pomfret as well as prawns," says Biswas.
In much of West Bengal and parts of the east and west coast, placing such limits on fish would have been unthinkable only a few months ago. But a series of heatwaves—unprecedented in their severity, length and frequency—have been coursing through the country, killing the vulnerable, setting off forest fires, and taking maximum temperatures up to nearly 50 degrees Celsius.
While the official human toll as of 1 June stood at 87, the tragedy did not end there.