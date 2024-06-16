Dead in the water: How heatwaves are killing fish

However, a top official of the fisheries ministry, speaking to Mint on condition of anonymity, said that there has been no decline in output so far. “As of now, we haven’t received any reports of fish production getting hurt, especially due to heatwaves," the official asserted. Queries seeking an official response from the fisheries department remained unanswered at the time of going to press. To be sure, government data show production has been rising steadily since the 1980s. More recently, it went up from 12.7 million tonnes (mt) in 2017-18 to 17.5mt in 2022-23.