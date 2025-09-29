Deadline comes today in Trump’s big drug pricing initiative
The deadline that President Donald Trump set in late July for 17 large drugmakers to make “binding commitments" to lower U.S. drug prices expires on Monday. Now it’s up to the White House to decide whether the industry’s efforts to appease the administration over the past few months have gone far enough.