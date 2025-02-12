Industry
Debroy panel to soon submit infrastructure financing report
Rhik Kundu , Subhash Narayan 4 min read 12 Feb 2025, 05:20 AM IST
Summary
- The report will outline an infrastructure financing framework and propose funding measures for upcoming PPP (public-private partnership) project
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A top government panel tasked to explore ways to raise investment in infrastructure has finalized a slew of recommendations, two people aware of the matter said. The measures propose to attract foreign funds, promote corporate bond finance, build niche funds, and create a new pipeline of public-private partnership projects.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less