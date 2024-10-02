Industry
Supreme Court pulls up finance ministry for burdening debt recovery tribunals
Krishna Yadav 4 min read 02 Oct 2024, 06:09 PM IST
Summary
- The Supreme Court's recent reprimand of the finance ministry has spotlighted the dysfunction within Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs). Experts argue that ministerial interference undermines the tribunals' efficiency, exacerbating the backlog of cases and financial losses for creditors.
The Supreme Court recently reprimanded the ministry of finance for treating Debt Recovery Tribunals as a subordinate entity—a factor that experts say impedes the already overburdened DRTs dealing with hundreds of thousands of pending cases.
