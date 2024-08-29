Living beyond 100: We’ve officially entered the geroscience era
Summary
- The world’s tech elite continues to project the powerful idea of buying controlled longevity—one of the biggest fodders for bio-sciences research around the world today. India’s longevity efforts are nascent and promising. Where will this revolution take us?
Mumbai: In tech utopia, living upto 100 and more isn’t a chimera. It’s enterprise and ambition multiplied manifold, worth multi-billion dollars of “biohacking"—a fetching pop science word that often just means a blood test. Just skim through the timeline of Bryan Johnson, founder-chief executive officer (CEO) of Kernel, a brain monitoring and recording company in Silicon Valley. At 45, Johnson has resuscitated the “blood boy" with vampiric ambition. In April this year, Johnson announced Project Blueprint. A team of dedicated medical professionals are putting him through extreme tests, infusions, exercise, brain mapping, sleep science solutions and other tools to facilitate a 126-year lifespan. These days, Johnson looks youthful and ripped—and also a bit spectral and waxy.