Decoding India’s religious tourism rush, in charts
SummaryFootfalls at airports in Shirdi, Gaya, Aurangabad, Amritsar and other religious towns have sharply risen in the past 5 years, faster than the pan-India air passenger growth, a Mint analysis shows
The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on Monday has put the ancient city of Ayodhya in the spotlight as the next big religious tourism hotspot. Being home to diverse cultures and religions, India has always been big on religious tourism. Think about the popular temple ghats in Varanasi to the tomb of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Sharif and the Golden temple in Punjab.