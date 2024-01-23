Decoding India’s religious tourism rush, in charts

Flying to pray

While data for actual footfalls is not easily available, the tourism boom is likely evident from passenger counts at relatively smaller airports that largely cater to pilgrimage spots. Footfalls at airports in Shirdi, Gaya, Aurangabad, Amritsar and other places with religious interests have sharply risen in the past five years, faster than the pan-India air passenger growth. The interest and demand around religious tourism could also be seen from the recent runaway rise in air fares to Ayodhya ahead of the consecration.