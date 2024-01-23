Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Decoding India’s religious tourism rush, in charts

Decoding India’s religious tourism rush, in charts

Nandita Venkatesan , Tanay Sukumar

Footfalls at airports in Shirdi, Gaya, Aurangabad, Amritsar and other religious towns have sharply risen in the past 5 years, faster than the pan-India air passenger growth, a Mint analysis shows

People arrive at the Shree Ram International Airport in Ayodhya. Direct flights from Delhi to Ayodhya were sold out for 21 January, a day ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple that saw hundreds of thousands of politicians, celebrities and devotees flock to the temple town. (PTI)

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on Monday has put the ancient city of Ayodhya in the spotlight as the next big religious tourism hotspot. Being home to diverse cultures and religions, India has always been big on religious tourism. Think about the popular temple ghats in Varanasi to the tomb of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Sharif and the Golden temple in Punjab.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on Monday has put the ancient city of Ayodhya in the spotlight as the next big religious tourism hotspot. Being home to diverse cultures and religions, India has always been big on religious tourism. Think about the popular temple ghats in Varanasi to the tomb of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Sharif and the Golden temple in Punjab.

Religious tourism is the biggest segment within India’s tourism umbrella, clocking a near 40% growth last year, according to SOTC Travel, a tourism firm. Sensing growth potential, the government has also launched initiatives to improve last-mile infrastructure at prominent pilgrimage and heritage destinations.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Religious tourism is the biggest segment within India’s tourism umbrella, clocking a near 40% growth last year, according to SOTC Travel, a tourism firm. Sensing growth potential, the government has also launched initiatives to improve last-mile infrastructure at prominent pilgrimage and heritage destinations.

Religious India

Most Indians believe in God’s existence, shows a 2021 survey by US-based Pew Research Center. It’s common to devote time and energy to religious practices. Urban Indians are more religious: the ones who engage in religious practices spend about 67 minutes a day on them, compared to 61 minutes in rural India, shows data from the government’s Time Use Survey. The Tirupati temple, one of the few sites to release regular data on footfalls, has already had over 1.3 million visitors since the start of this year.

Flying to pray

While data for actual footfalls is not easily available, the tourism boom is likely evident from passenger counts at relatively smaller airports that largely cater to pilgrimage spots. Footfalls at airports in Shirdi, Gaya, Aurangabad, Amritsar and other places with religious interests have sharply risen in the past five years, faster than the pan-India air passenger growth. The interest and demand around religious tourism could also be seen from the recent runaway rise in air fares to Ayodhya ahead of the consecration.

State push

Right in its first year in power, the Narendra Modi government launched the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) to develop tourism around selected religious sites through financial aid to states. A total of 73 destinations—some little-known, and nearly a third of them in the north-east—have been identified, and funds of 1,629 crore have been sanctioned for 46 projects.

Eighteen of the approved projects alone are expected to generate 2.5 million jobs, the government estimates. The scheme was renamed PRASHAD after being merged with a similar scheme for heritage sites in 2017 (the ‘H’ stands for ‘heritage’).

Ripe for business

The rising religious fervour could spell an opportunity for businesses to tap into newer markets. Sectors that could benefit from a rise in religious tourism include hospitality, fast-moving consumer goods, quick-service restaurant chains and infrastructure-related ones. How will India’s tourism boom shape up? Only God (and the myriad devotees) can tell!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nandita Venkatesan

Nandita Venkatesan is a data journalist at Mint, and has a keen interest in understanding the usefulness of data in driving sound public discourse and informing policymaking. She has over four years of experience across journalism and health research. She previously worked with the Economic Times, Mumbai, and the Vaccine Confidence Project in the UK. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Nandita also pursued a masters’ in public policy from University of Oxford as Chevening-Weidenfeld Hoffmann scholar.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.