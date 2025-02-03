DeepSeek vs Stargate Project: How AI spending is evolving, in charts
SummaryThe massive AI infrastructure project announced by US President Donald Trump raised questions about overspending. The launch of an AI app by Chinese company DeepSeek has intensified them.
Last month, US President Donald Trump announced the Stargate Project—a venture between OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle and MGX that plans to invest up to $500 billion over four years to build new artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the US. The project, which includes setting up several data centres, key to AI, aims to create jobs, boost the economy and secure American leadership in AI amid an ongoing race with China. Stargate is now caught in the crosshairs of a Chinese move.