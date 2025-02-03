DeepSeek vs Stargate Project: How AI spending is evolving, in charts

Bubble Question

When a huge investment is justified by investments that others have made in the segment, it could be a sign of a bubble. Last June, a Goldman Sachs report carried an interview with Jim Covello, its head of global equity research. He said, "Over-building things the world doesn’t have use for, or is not ready for, typically ends badly," pointing out that the Nasdaq declined around 70% between the highs of the dot-com boom and the founding of Uber. He expressed concerns about the risks of low adoption. Others have been skeptical about the returns on AI investments.