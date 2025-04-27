Industry
Why India’s global startup playbook, built for SaaS and scale, is ill-suited for deeptech
Shadma Shaikh 9 min read 27 Apr 2025, 07:11 PM IST
SummaryHis remarks may have sparked a backlash but Commerce minister Piyush Goyal may have hit the nail on the head when he said India is far behind China when it comes to innovation. Mint takes a look at the state of deeptech in India and why it lacks the success enjoyed by consumer internet startups.
Bengaluru: Commerce minister Piyush Goyal recently underlined the fact that India is “far behind" China in innovation. “What are India’s startups of today? We are focused on food delivery apps, turning unemployed youths into cheap labour so the rich can get their meals without moving out of their house," the minister lamented.
