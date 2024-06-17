How the defence sector goes all guns blazing
Summary
- The growth trajectory of the Indian defence sector remains strong with thrust on indigenisation and a healthy order flow
MUMBAI : With an aim to become a defence powerhouse, the Centre last week pledged to more than double India’s annual military exports to ₹50,000 crore by 2028-29. The sector is witnessing significant growth driven by rising defence budgets and focus on indigenisation that bodes well for companies in this segment. Poised for further growth and lucrative order flow opportunities, this space is getting attention as an attractive investment proposition. Motilal Oswal Asset Management Co. recently launched India’s first index fund offering exposure to listed defence stocks. Mint takes a look at the sector's explosive show.