Delhi airport is turning out to be a great investment for Groupe ADP
Delhi airport, operated by Groupe ADP, handled more passengers than Paris CDG in the first nine months of 2023. The growth comes despite challenges faced by IndiGo and the collapse of GoFirst.
Delhi has become the jewel in the crown of Groupe ADP’s portfolio after it recorded the highest passenger numbers among all the airports it controls. Delhi handled more passengers than Paris CDG, the flagship of the group, in the first nine months of 2023.
