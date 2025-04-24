Auto News
Delhi plans incentives for hybrid cars, drives domestic carmakers into panic
Ayaan Kartik , Nehal Chaliawala 5 min read 24 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryA draft of the policy–Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy 2.0–shared with automakers for their comments on Tuesday mentions that the National Capital Territory of Delhi will waive the road tax and registration fees on electric cars priced up to ₹20 lakh ex-showroom.
New Delhi/Mumbai: A draft policy from the Delhi government proposing to grant hybrid cars the same benefits as fully electric cars has generated waves of concern among homegrown carmakers. Most such automakers have committed billions to BEV (battery electric vehicles) technology, and their development roadmap does not include hybrids.
