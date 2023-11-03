Delhi, NCR air pollution crisis: Real estate sector faces challenges with construction ban
Delhi, NCR pollution crisis: Real estate developers are concerned about the construction ban and its impact on project delivery
Delhi, NCR is grappling with a severe pollution problem, and the construction ban announcement by the government is aimed at curbing the crisis. While this move is quite essential for environmental preservation, it poses a significant challenge for the real estate sector as ongoing projects will experience delays due to the month-long ban.