Delhi, NCR pollution crisis: Real estate developers are concerned about the construction ban and its impact on project delivery

Delhi, NCR is grappling with a severe pollution problem, and the construction ban announcement by the government is aimed at curbing the crisis. While this move is quite essential for environmental preservation, it poses a significant challenge for the real estate sector as ongoing projects will experience delays due to the month-long ban. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Real estate developers said the ban poses a challenge for the real estate sector as the pace of project delivery might be affected.

“As the authorities had to ban construction activities to balance the degrading air quality, it might pose a challenge for the real estate sector . However, we believe that this measure is quite important to balance the rising pollution levels in and around the national capital. We hope to continue with soft activities that do not contribute to pollution to continue the construction process," said Nayan Raheja, Raheja Developers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though it is the need of the hour if we look at environmental conservation, for the real estate sector, it will pose a challenge to builders as well as homebuyers.

“However, we shall try to continue carrying out activities that do not contribute to environmental degradation, such as the installation of pieces of equipment, interior work, and more. This will be done only by abiding by the government’s guidelines, but we’ll have to ensure the completion of as many tasks as possible to avoid huge backlogs in the completion," Mohit Goel, MD, Omaxe Group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here

“The market in NCR is recovering after a long time and such a move might not be in the longer health of the sector," said Amit Sharma, National Head- of 360 Realtors Franchise Business.

Also Read | Delhi Metro update: 20 extra trains from today to tackle the ‘ticking pollution bomb’ in NCR Nevertheless, we are committed to continuing our operations in a manner that aligns with environmental conservation and government directives. Activities such as equipment installation, interior beautification, and other non-environmentally detrimental tasks will be prioritised, said Amit Modi, Director, of County Group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, With AQI at 611 in the 'hazardous' category, Delhi topped a real-time list of the world's most polluted cities, compiled by IQAir.

Air quality in the national capital deteriorates between October and November due to a mix of factors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.