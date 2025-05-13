Delhi Pollution: Environment ministry orders petrol cars, ignoring pollution body's advisory to buy cleaner vehicles
SummaryThe tender for 57 petrol cars raises concerns among experts about the government's commitment to reducing air pollution.
New Delhi/Mumbai: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has put out a tender to buy 57 petrol-powered cars less than a week after a pollution control body urged all government institutions in the National Capital Region to buy only cleaner-fuel vehicles, a move that experts said was perplexing.