Delhi’s peak power demand clocks 6015 MW amid rising temperatures

New Delhi: Delhi’s peak power demand on Monday was 6,015 MW, the highest in April in the last three years, according to the State Load Dispatch Center (SLDC), Delhi.

In 2023 and 2024, Delhi’s power demand did not cross 6,000 MW in April.

In a statement, BSES said that its power distribution companies, BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) successfully met the peak power demand of 2,590 MW and 1,290 MW in their respective areas of operations.

On Sunday, Delhi’s peak power demand was 5,710 MW.

According to SLDC, after clocking record power demand of 8,656 MW in 2024, Delhi’s peak power demand during the summer of 2025 may hit 9,000 MW for the first time.

Peak power demand in the BRPL area of South and West Delhi, which reached 3,809 MW during the summer of 2024, is expected to reach around 4,050 MW in the 2025 summer.

On the other hand, in the BYPL area of East and Central Delhi, the peak power demand reached 1,882 MW in the summer of 2024 and is expected to touch around 1,900 MW this year.

The BSES statement said that BSES discoms are geared up to ensure a reliable power supply to meet the power demand of residents in South, West, East, and Central Delhi through arrangements including long-term power purchase agreements and banking arrangements with other states and the deployment of latest technologies like AI and ML for accurately predicting power demand, which is critical for ensuring a reliable power supply.

BSES has made power banking arrangements with many states, where the discoms will get up to 500 MW of power during the summer months.

“Over 2,100 MW of green power will play an important role in ensuring reliable power during the summer months in the BSES area,” said the statement.

A statement from Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd, which caters to consumers in North Delhi, said that it has successfully met the peak demand of 1,817 MW in its area of operations, which is the highest in the season so far.