Delhi's power demand set to hit new high; utilities gear up

NEW DELHI :Power distribution companies in the national capital are gearing up to meet record demand for electricity amid expectations of a scorching summer as the world's largest democracy goes to the polls.

According to the State Load Despatch Centre, Delhi, peak power demand in the national capital may cross 8,000 MW for the first time. Record demand for electricity in Delhi so far was 7,695 MW in 2022. Last year, peak demand in Delhi was 7,438 MW.

Power distribution companies are signing power purchase agreements and power banking arrangements, among other instruments, to meet the projected increase in demand.

“The peak load of the national capital is projected to reach 8,000 MW in late June or early July amid Delhi's anticipation of scorching temperatures this year," Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd said in a statement on Monday. “As per the IMD forecast, most parts of Northeast India will witness above normal maximum temperatures."

The company said it is prepared to provide uninterrupted power supply through avenues like bilateral agreements and power exchanges.

Also read: Delhi braces for 40°C, heavy rains predicted in 8 states over next week "As we approach the summer season, we anticipate peak demand to reach approximately 2,351 MW within our jurisdiction and we are well-prepared to meet this demand," said Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO of Tata Power Delhi Distribution. "Furthermore, we've invested in technological advancements and bolstered our network capacity to ensure seamless operations."

Utilities of BSES, a joint venture between the Delhi government and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, have entered into long-term power purchase and banking arrangements with other states to ensure uninterrupted supply.

Under power banking arrangements, power utilities trade power to match seasonal variations in surplus and deficit situations. BSES has stitched power banking arrangements for up to 670 MW of electricity.

A spokesperson for BSES said the company will source around 2,100 MW of green power for the national capital. BSES's arm, BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd, will also procure up to 500 MW through bilateral contracts, the spokesperson said.

"In case of any unforeseeable contingency, BSES discoms will buy short-term power from the exchange, depending on the time-slot. Adding to these efforts are the advanced load-forecasting statistical and modeling techniques, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to help the discom accurately forecast the power demand," the spokesperson said.

The projection of record demand in the national capital is in line with the nationwide estimate of peak demand at 260 GW for FY25.

To ensure uninterrupted availability of power across the country during the summer, which also coincides with the national election, the Union government has extended the mandate for imported coal-based power plants to operate at full capacity till September. The mandate was previously effective till June.

