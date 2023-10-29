Demand for luxury homes worth over ₹1.5 crore goes up, around 84,400 houses sold between Jan-Sept this year
Hyderabad luxury housing sales rose by 260% between January and September in 2023. MMR luxury housing sales increased by 74% annually.
India's luxury housing units have witnessed a robust demand in the first nine months of the current fiscal year. According to a report by the Anarock Property Consultant, approximately 84,400 luxury units (priced over ₹1.5 crore) were sold between January and September in seven metropolitan cities in the country in 2023, against 39,300 (Approx) units sold in the same period in 2022.