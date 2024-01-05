Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Demand for luxury housing in India surges, villas most popular in metro cities: NoBroker

Demand for luxury housing in India surges, villas most popular in metro cities: NoBroker

Livemint

  • Demand for luxury housing in India surged to 112% in 2023 compared to the previous year, fueled by increased disposable income and the allure of an enhanced lifestyle, according to proptech unicorn NoBroker.

The increase in disposable income, together with the allure of an enhanced lifestyle has fuelled the demand for luxury housing in India.

An uptick in demand for luxury housing units was seen in the country in 2023 as per proptech unicorn NoBroker.

The increase in disposable income, together with the allure of an enhanced lifestyle has fuelled the demand for luxury housing in India. The sales of luxury realty properties surged to 112% last year as compared to 2022, the proptech company said.

Why one should invest in real estate in Bengaluru: Experts share 5 profit tips

Among the housing units, the appeal of owning a villa has intensified in the metro cities. Delhi-NCR, Mumbai-MMR, Hyderabad, and Bangalore have seen the greatest demand for these luxury properties.

Real estate outlook 2024: Is affordable housing finance ready for takeoff?

Sarjapur and Devanahalli in Bangalore; Greater Noida, Noida and Gurugram in Delhi-NCR, MMR in Mumbai, Kollur, Tellapur, and Mokila in Hyderabad have emerged as hotbeds with the largest number of villa launches in a year as per the NoBroker data.

Budget 2024: Key expectations of real estate sector from Finance Minister

The demand for villas in Bangalore has witnessed a 32% jump as compared to pre-Covid years, followed by 25% in Delhi NCR, 30% in Mumbai, and 27% in Hyderabad.

Housing sales in Gurugram up by 13% in 2023; 7-8% down in Noida, Greater Noida

Besides villas, the proptech firm projected a surge in demand for plots situated in areas with well-established infrastructure and utility services.

Mumbai's real estate sales and registrations reach 11-year high in November

“The expansion of the Indian economy and the introduction of varied business models, such as technology, venture capital, social media, and start-ups, have resulted in a new class of wealthy individuals with significant purchasing power. This has chiefly contributed to the increased demand for luxury housing," NoBroker said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.