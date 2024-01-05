An uptick in demand for luxury housing units was seen in the country in 2023 as per proptech unicorn NoBroker.
The increase in disposable income, together with the allure of an enhanced lifestyle has fuelled the demand for luxury housing in India. The sales of luxury realty properties surged to 112% last year as compared to 2022, the proptech company said.
Why one should invest in real estate in Bengaluru: Experts share 5 profit tips
Among the housing units, the appeal of owning a villa has intensified in the metro cities. Delhi-NCR, Mumbai-MMR, Hyderabad, and Bangalore have seen the greatest demand for these luxury properties.
Real estate outlook 2024: Is affordable housing finance ready for takeoff?
Sarjapur and Devanahalli in Bangalore; Greater Noida, Noida and Gurugram in Delhi-NCR, MMR in Mumbai, Kollur, Tellapur, and Mokila in Hyderabad have emerged as hotbeds with the largest number of villa launches in a year as per the NoBroker data.
Budget 2024: Key expectations of real estate sector from Finance Minister
The demand for villas in Bangalore has witnessed a 32% jump as compared to pre-Covid years, followed by 25% in Delhi NCR, 30% in Mumbai, and 27% in Hyderabad.
Housing sales in Gurugram up by 13% in 2023; 7-8% down in Noida, Greater Noida
Besides villas, the proptech firm projected a surge in demand for plots situated in areas with well-established infrastructure and utility services.
Mumbai's real estate sales and registrations reach 11-year high in November
“The expansion of the Indian economy and the introduction of varied business models, such as technology, venture capital, social media, and start-ups, have resulted in a new class of wealthy individuals with significant purchasing power. This has chiefly contributed to the increased demand for luxury housing," NoBroker said.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!