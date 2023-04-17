Demand for Obesity Drugs Has Insurers Paying Close Attention4 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 07:06 PM IST
- Strong sales of obesity-diabetes drugs known as GLP-1s could affect insurance companies’ financial results
Not too much is standing in the way of a new class of obesity-diabetes drugs from becoming one of the biggest blockbusters the pharmaceutical industry has ever seen. Doctors are excited about the potential health benefits, the social-media hype just won’t abate and the weight loss can be dramatic.
