Demand for Obesity Drugs Has Insurers Paying Close Attention
- Strong sales of obesity-diabetes drugs known as GLP-1s could affect insurance companies’ financial results
Not too much is standing in the way of a new class of obesity-diabetes drugs from becoming one of the biggest blockbusters the pharmaceutical industry has ever seen. Doctors are excited about the potential health benefits, the social-media hype just won’t abate and the weight loss can be dramatic.
There is one major question still looming over this drug class, known as GLP-1s, though: What do insurers, who ultimately foot the bill, think about this new revolution in the treatment of obesity? If this class of drugs can truly surpass $100 billion in annual sales, as many analysts expect, insurers (and ultimately employers and the government) will have to foot the bill.
On Friday, UnitedHealth Group Chief Executive Officer Andrew Witty fired a first salvo, signaling there will be a tough approach both on pricing as well as on just who gets to take these drugs. While GLP-1s are expected to continue to gain pace as a treatment for diabetes, just who gets covered for the treatment of obesity will be up for debate. There is no question the drugs have captured the national imagination in a way that only few others, such as Viagra or Adderall, have done. And with so many overweight Americans, demand won’t be a problem. That means insurers will be making some tough decisions on who gets to take drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, which is expected to receive Food and Drug Administration approval for obesity this year.
“We need to really be clear about which patients really do benefit from these medicines and make sure we properly understand how they’re going to use those medicines," Mr. Witty said during a call with Wall Street analysts following the company’s earnings release. “So there’s a lot still to learn, I think, as these things progress through their final phases."
In more blunt terms, what Mr. Witty seems to have meant is that UnitedHealth isn’t going to foot the bill for every American looking to shed a few pounds just to look good in a swimsuit at the beach this summer. As Lisa Gill, the JPMorgan analyst who asked the GLP-1 question during the call explains, these are expensive drugs, so medical necessity will be scrutinized.
“If you have a very high BMI and you’re obese, you’re probably going to be in a place where there’s a higher probability you might have heart disease and these drugs could help you," she says. “But they’re not just going to start giving a green light to every doctor that writes a prescription for drugs that cost $6,000 a month."
Looking at this year, UnitedHealth executives didn’t seem too concerned about an impact from these drugs on their financial results, noting that pharmaceutical spending is 20% of their overall expenditure and any one drug only makes up as much as 1% of overall expenses. Not every insurer is so nonchalant. In late March, the chief financial officer of Elevance, formerly known as Anthem, John Gallina spooked investors during an investor day conference when he suggested that diabetes and weight-loss drugs were running “a bit hotter than we had expected." That comment briefly hit stock prices across the entire insurance sector. Strong results from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly will likely pressure Elevance shares, David Windley, an analyst at Jefferies, wrote following the event.
Ms. Gill from JPMorgan says that vertically integrated insurers that also own large pharmacy-benefit managers—the middlemen negotiating drug prices—may come out just fine since higher volume for these drugs drives up their PBM profits via rebates. That should help insulate UnitedHealth from too big of a negative impact, but Elevance, which owns a smaller PBM, is less protected.
Mr. Gallina’s comments about demand running hot were supported by Novo Nordisk last week. In a pre-announcement on Thursday, Novo, which will report its full quarterly results in May, raised its full-year guidance due primarily to strong sales of Wegovy, a GLP-1.
Perhaps just as important as current prescription trends will be a key study from Novo Nordisk that could have a big impact on how insurers decide to provide coverage for this new class of drugs. The late-stage study, named Select, aims to determine whether Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic can cut cardiovascular risks in overweight patients. Proving that obesity drugs not only help people trim waistlines but also reduce mortality will be key to getting broader buy-in from insurers.
For drugs to reach true blockbuster status, popular buzz alone isn’t enough. Insurers need to play ball, too.