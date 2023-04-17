Demand for Obesity Drugs Has Insurers Paying Close Attention

On Friday, UnitedHealth Group Chief Executive Officer Andrew Witty fired a first salvo, signaling there will be a tough approach both on pricing as well as on just who gets to take these drugs. While GLP-1s are expected to continue to gain pace as a treatment for diabetes, just who gets covered for the treatment of obesity will be up for debate. There is no question the drugs have captured the national imagination in a way that only few others, such as Viagra or Adderall, have done. And with so many overweight Americans, demand won’t be a problem. That means insurers will be making some tough decisions on who gets to take drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, which is expected to receive Food and Drug Administration approval for obesity this year.