‘Developers, language diversity make India crucial for Google’s future’
Josh Woodward, vice-president of Google Labs, underlined India's penchant for ‘jugaad’, and its history of having innovated to country-specific needs with UPI, as key signs for what the future of AI innovation beholds.
NEW DELHI : Mountain View, California: India's rich tapestry of languages is emerging as a significant driving force behind future advancements in mainstream artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, according to Josh Woodward, vice president and global head of Google's innovation engine, Google Labs.