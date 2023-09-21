DGCA enforces new norms for watch duty hours at 57 airports1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 04:12 PM IST
The implementation of these regulations is aimed at ensuring safer skies over Indian airspace and safe, orderly and efficient operations at Indian aerodrome
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday said it has implemented new norms related to watch duty hours and rest requirements for air traffic controllers at 57 airports, the regulator said today.
