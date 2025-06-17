DGCA faces severe staff crunch even as airlines expand fleets rapidly
According to submissions made in the Lok Sabha, 814 out of 1692 sanctioned positions at DGCA remained vacant as of 31 March 2025. DCGA had 878 staff as of 31 March 2025. At the end of March 2020, DGCA had 471 vacancies and 762 people.
Mumbai/Bengaluru: Nearly half of the sanctioned posts at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) remain vacant, underscoring the regulator's inability to fill them at a time when the country's largest carriers expect their fleet size to more than double in the coming five years.