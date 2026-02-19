DGCA seeks self-sustaining funding model, share of passenger fees as institutional overhaul proposed
Regulator proposes share of passenger fees, board-style structure and hiring freedom as staffing shortages and rising fleet expansion strain oversight capacity.
NEW DELHI : India’s civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), is seeking a shift to a self-sustaining funding model— including a share of passenger fees— as part of a broader push to reduce dependence on budgetary support and gain greater institutional autonomy, according to a senior government official and a copy of the proposal reviewed by Mint.