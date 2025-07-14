DGCA orders airlines to carry out inspection on Boeing aircraft

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered air carriers to conduct inspection of certain Boeing models. As per the US's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)'s Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) 2018, related to the fuel control switch, Indian airlines have been asked to inspect aircraft by 21 July.

FAA's SAIB NM-18-33 issued in December 2018 regarding potential for disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature affects around 26 different Boeing models. Around 100 aircraft of Air India, Air India Express and SpiceJet will have to be inspected.

“It has come to the notice of DGCA that several operators-internationally as well as domestic have initiated inspection on their aircraft fleet as per the SAIB NM-18-33 dated 17th December 2018. In the view of above, all airline operators of the affected aircraft are hereby advised to complete the inspection required under SAIB NM-18-33, no later than 21st July 2025,” said DGCA in the order.

The SAIB is valid for Model 717-200 airplanes; Model 737-700, -700C, -800 and -900ER series airplanes; Model 737-8 and -9 airplanes; Model 747-400, -400D, -400F, -8 and -8F series airplanes; Model 757-200, -200CB, -200PF and -300 series airplanes; Model 767-200, -300,300F, -400ER and -2C series airplanes; Model 787-8, -9 and -10 airplanes; Model MD-11 and MD-11F airplanes; and Model MD-90-30 airplanes.

Around 33 B787-8 and B787-9 aircraft of Air India, 26 B737-800 aircraft of Air India Express and around 35 737‑700/‑800/‑900ER aircraft are expected to go under inspection as per the DGCA order. So far, UAE's Ethihad Airways, Singapore Airlines and the South Korean regulator have issued directives for the inspection of fuel switches on respective Boeing fleet.

DGCA's directives have come two days after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) issued the preliminary report on AI-171 crash on 12 June soon after taking off from Ahmedabad for London, killing 241 on board. The report highlighted total power loss as the fuel supply to the engines was cut off as position of the fuel supply switch was changed from ‘run’ to ‘cutoff’ and then to the run position.

Amit Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Safety Matters and a former pilot, told Mint, “This order is based on an advisory bulletin issued in 2018, since other airlines have initiated inspection DGCA has issued this circular. However when the prelim report had identified this issue, DGCA should have issued this as a preventive advisory.”

Air India CEO's on Prelim Report: On Monday, Air India's CEO Campbell Wilson told Air India employees to avoid drawing premature conclusions as the investigation is far from over. In an internal note accessed by Mint, Wilson highlighted that the preliminary report did not find any issues with engines or the aircraft.

“The Preliminary Report found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft or engines, and that all mandatory maintenance tasks had been completed. There was no issue with the quality of fuel and no abnormality with the take-off roll,” said Wilson.

He also added that the pilots had passed their mandatory pre-flight breathalyzer and there were no observations pertaining to their medical status.

Further, he told Air India employees that every Boeing 787 aircraft operating in its fleet was checked within days of the accident and all were found fit for service. “We continue to perform all necessary checks, as we will any new ones that authorities may suggest,” said Wilson

Pilots Association on Prelim Report The Indian Commerical Pilots Association (ICPA) expressed disappointment on speculation around 'reckless and unfounded insinuation of pilot suicide'. “There is absolutely no basis for such a claim at this stage and invoking such a serious allegation based on incomplete or preliminary information is not only irresponsible—it is deeply insensitive to the individuals and families involved,” said ICPA in a statement.

Also Read | AI 171 plane crash: Expert reveals what went wrong moment before tragic accident