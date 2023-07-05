DGCA signs pact with EU aviation safety agency on drones

DGCA signs pact with EU aviation safety agency on drones1 min read 05 Jul 2023, 02:29 PM IST
This MoU will focus on collaboration on unmanned aircraft and innovative air mobility between the two civil aviation authorities
New Delhi: Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has signed a memorandum of understanding with the European aviation regulator European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for cooperation in unmanned aircraft systems and innovative air mobility.
