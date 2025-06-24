DGCA's surveillance detects several safety flaws at airports, aircraft
DGCA said that all the findings observed during the surveillance have been communicated to the concerned operators for taking necessary corrective actions within seven days. This process of comprehensive surveillance will continue in future to detect hazards in the system.
In the wake of the deadly crash of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane on 12 June, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carried out a comprehensive surveillance at major airports across the country to assess and strengthen safety measures in the aviation ecosystem.