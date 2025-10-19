Gold glitters, but lighter: Record prices fail to dim Dhanteras glow
High gold prices did not deter buyers this Dhanteras. They used the occasion to buy more investment-oriented gold and silver, including bars and coins, of much higher purity.
New Delhi: Indians turned up in droves at jewellery stores Saturday to buy gold and silver, keeping the Dhanteras tradition alive undeterred by the record high prices of these precious metals.
However, total gold order volumes fell 10–15% from a year ago even as sales value jumped sharply, according to the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC). Yet, festive purchases are expected to cross ₹50,000 crore by Sunday evening, it added.