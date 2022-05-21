Bollywood actress Dia Mirza on Saturday was among the several passengers in a Vistara flight which was bound for Delhi but diverted toJaipur because of bad weather in the national capital.

The actor took to Twitter and tweeted,"UK904 to Delhi, is diverted to land in Jaipur. We wait inside the aircraft for 3hrs. Then we are told the flight is cancelled and are asked to disembark. NO ONE for the airport authority or Vistara to offer any help or answers. Where are our bags?".

In her grievances while revealing that she and the other passengers were also missing their luggage for some time.

Vistara had also posted a tweet at 10:37 pm on Friday, announcing that the flight was diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather in Delhi.Meanwhile, later replying to an another tweet Vistara tweeted,"that they have made alternate arrangements for all passengers."

"At least 11 flights including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's flight scheduled to land in Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were diverted to Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Agra due to the unfavourable weather conditions, " Sources said.

Meanwhile, rains in parts of Delhi on Friday brought in much-needed relief from the scorching heat as the drizzle and the breeze resulted in a dip in temperature.