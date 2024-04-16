Dialling up hope: India's smartphone sales show signs of recovery

NEW DELHI : Against the backdrop of economic fluctuations and a prolonged downturn in consumer demand, India's smartphone market—the second-largest globally—is showing early signs of a resurgence.

Per Mint's research, based on data gathered from four industry analysts, smartphone shipments in India likely ranged from 32.5 million to 35 million units in the first quarter of 2024, signalling a modest revival amid muted consumer sentiment.

The Indian smartphone market had peaked in the January-March quarter of 2021 with 38 million units shipped, according to data from International Data Corporation (IDC) India. Since then, shipments have declined, dropping 3% year-on-year in Q1 2022 and by a further 16% in Q1 2023.

After two consecutive years of falling numbers, a 5% growth in smartphone shipments in the first quarter of 2024 may offer much-needed relief for brands and retailers.

The revival is critical for major players like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Vivo, which collectively accounted for about $38 billion in domestic device shipments last year. This figure has been in decline since 2021 when it reached a record high due to the surge in demand prompted by pandemic-induced work-from-home mandates. The ongoing recovery could be vital for these established brands to maintain their focus on India as a key market.

To be sure, the shipment estimates are based on preliminary market data. Detailed reports from Counterpoint India and IDC India are expected in the next three weeks.

Samsung, India’s top smartphone brand by market share at the end of 2023, declined to comment. Xiaomi did not respond to Mint’s queries.

“We’re expecting to see smartphone shipments (for the March quarter) to be anywhere between 33 and 35 million, which signals a good, healthy start to the year. This growth is coming despite the fact that average selling prices have not reduced in the past three years," said Upasana Joshi, research manager at IDC India.

“Consumers are likely showing signs of adapting to the new market norms, where buyers are spending around $250 ( ₹21,000) for a device, as against $150 ( ₹13,000) from around three-odd years ago," Joshi said.

Although the increase in shipments is modest, it is a welcome development for India’s leading smartphone brands. Despite previous declines, brands remain optimistic about the Indian market, driven by rising average selling prices (ASPs) which contribute to overall value growth.

For instance, although the shipment volume in Q1 2024 was similar to that of Q1 2020, the average selling price has risen from $199 ( ₹16,000) to $255 ( ₹21,000) currently. Consequently, the first quarter of 2024 generated about $8.3 billion in market value, a 28% increase in the value of gross smartphone shipments in four years, which analysts consider significant growth amid weak consumer sentiment.

For perspective, even at the peak of market demand, the first three months of 2021 registered an average selling price of $227 ( ₹18,500)—registering $8.7 billion in market value.

“These growth metrics show that the India market has remained resilient despite multiple factors, because of which we expect a 5-6% overall growth in smartphone shipments in the first three months of this year," added Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint India.

However, industry veterans urge caution, noting that macroeconomic concerns continue to exert pressure on consumer sentiment. Strategic product launches have been limited, and there has been a noticeable shift towards the refurbished and second-hand smartphone market, facilitated by the rise of organized retailers in this segment.

“The overall prevalent macroeconomic conditions mean that the weak consumer sentiments have remained persistent," Pathak added.

A senior industry analyst at a third firm, who requested anonymity due to brand conflict, highlighted the absence of the electoral boost typically seen every five years.

“Campaigns and road shows did not generate the kind of momentary demand that we have seen in smartphones in previous elections. Until the general elections are over, we don’t expect to see any government-driven market demand—we somehow seem to have missed the bus on this," the analyst said.

Another analyst from a fourth firm voiced concerns about the sustainability of the current market dynamics, particularly the limits of premium device sales in a value-driven market like India.

“Brands are so far keeping happy since the industry value has remained resilient. This cannot be sustained in the near future, since you can sell only so many premium devices in the long run—especially in a value-centric market such as India," the analyst said.

“The ASPs will not keep on rising forever, and financing schemes are a temporary way to keep the market ticking," the analyst added. “Soon enough, this could be cause for concern, since 5G has not really contributed to users upgrading as yet—consumers cannot see a big difference between general services of 4G and 5G networks."