Industry
Dialling up hope: India's smartphone sales show signs of recovery
Summary
- Industry experts, however, remain cautious about the prospects of a more substantial revival, as macroeconomic concerns continue to exert pressure on consumer sentiment
NEW DELHI : Against the backdrop of economic fluctuations and a prolonged downturn in consumer demand, India's smartphone market—the second-largest globally—is showing early signs of a resurgence.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more